Digital lending platform Biz2X plans to hire 250 people in India

Biz2X, a subsidiary of Biz2Credit in India, on Thursday announced its plans to hire 250 people by next year.

The digital lending software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform recruited 220 people in 2022 across its India office, in addition to 30 contractual staff members.

Biz2X said it will hire personnel in the middle management roles with experience and expertise in domains such as data science, product development and management, front-end and back-end operations, among others.

The platform enables financial institutions to provide a customised online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers.

“Our focus is to attract and retain the right talent keeping in perspective the massive layoffs that are currently happening in the startup ecosystem,” said Anupama Garg, CHRO and SVP, Biz2credit.

Some of the top academic institutions from which Biz2X has hired or is planning to hire from, includes IIT Roorkee, IIIT Sonepat, IIIT Delhi, BITS Pilani, NIT Delhi and Kurusksetra, Jaypee Institute of Technology, Maharaja Agrasen College, NSUT, Hansraj, Indraprastha university and Jamia Milia Islamia, among others.

Biz2Credit has over 750 employees globally, building next-generation business lending solutions.

