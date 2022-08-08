Holders of Ontario Photo Cards can now sign up for free reminders by email, text, or phone call 60 and 30 days before it is time to renew.

“Digital renewal reminders are a great way to help people remember to keep their ID, documents, and licence plates up to date and to take advantage of our easy and fast online services to renew them in minutes,” said Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

An Ontario Photo Card is a government-issued identification document and an option for people who do not hold a driver’s licence. The card makes it easier for people to do things such as open a bank account or receive a voting ballot and can be used for online renewal of health cards. There are approximately 770,000 Ontario Photo Card holders.

Sign up for digital reminders online at Ontario.ca/Reminders or by calling ServiceOntario at 1-800-387-3445 (TTY: 1-800-268-7095).

Since the launch of the service in 2021, there are now more than 2.6 million digital reminder subscriptions for licence plates, driver’s licences, and health cards.

Ontarians can renew their photo cards online at Ontario.ca/Renew. Those who need to visit a ServiceOntario centre in person can book an appointment at Ontario.ca/Appointment to make the visit quicker and hassle-free.