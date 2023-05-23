BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Digital technologies key factor in future trade: WTO chief

NewsWire
0
0

The chief of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Tuesday that digital technologies will serve as a key factor that affects trade in the future, adding that her agency will play a role in facilitating the digital-based global trade, according to Seoul’s industry ministry.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala made the remarks during a meeting with young businesspeople in the digital sector at the headquarters of internet portal giant Naver Corp. in Seongnam, just southeast of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

According to the ministry, the director-general said that digital technologies will decide the future of trade and the digital transition will create both chances and challenges for businesses and governments, reports Yonhap news agency.

The WTO will contribute to promoting international cooperation and devising a policy basis for countries to facilitate digital trade, Okonjo-Iweala said, saying South Korea is taking the lead in the digital realm.

The meeting drew dozens of young officials from innovative digital companies in South Korea, including Naver, e-grocery giant Kurly Corp, and devices and software developer for visually impaired people Dot Inc.

Okonjo-Iweala arrived in South Korea on Monday for a three-day stay for talks with senior government officials and businesspeople on roles of the WTO and South Korea to restore the multilateral trading system and other issues.

20230523-111805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Electronics Q4 operating profit collapses on slumping demand, rising cost

    Indian OTT entertainment industry to hit $15B by 2030: Report

    Status of 2-day nationwide bank strike will be known on Jan...

    India’s Aug wholesale price inflation rises to 11.39%