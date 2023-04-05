BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Digital transactions see 178% rise in volume in 3 years

NewsWire
0
0

There has been an exponential increase of 178 per cent in the volume of digital payment transactions in the last three years with the rise of several platforms like Bharat interface for money-unified payments interface (BHIM-UPI), immediate payment service (IMPS) and prepaid payment instruments (PPIs). among others.

According to official figures, between 2019-20 and 2022-23, the volume of digital transactions rose from Rs 4,572 crore to Rs 12,735 crore, showing a rise of 178 per cent in just three years. Also, BHIM-UPI has emerged as the preferred payment mode and has achieved a record of 753.48 crore digital payment transactions with the value of Rs 12.36 lakh crore in February 2023 alone, sources added.

Apart from new digital payment platforms, existing payment modes like debit cards, credit cards, National Electronic Funds Transfer or NEFT and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) have also grown at a fast pace.

In order to ensure safety of digital transactions, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats or vulnerabilities and countermeasures to protect computers and networks on an ongoing basis.

It also issues advisories for users and organisations to create awareness about cyber frauds and threats and to secure digital payment systems.

In addition, CERT-In aso provides tailored alerts to banks and financial sector organisations regarding latest cyber threats and advising countermeasures.

20230405-210605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Software exports from Technopark grow 15% to touch Rs 9,775 crore

    Entire industry not tainted, those in trouble ‘bad apples’: Anarock Chairman

    No plan to introduce cryptocurrency, says Govt

    Combined index of eight core industries rose 7.4% in Dec 2022