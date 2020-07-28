‘Digital transformation priority for 66% construction cos’

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Around 66 per cent of construction companies in India say that digital transformation is a major priority for them in order to bring about the changes in processes, business models and ecosystems, according to a report by Autodesk.

Titled ‘Digital Transformation: The Future of Connected Construction’, the report said that digital transformation will address the top industry challenge of completing projects on time and on budget.

In India, only 3 per cent have progressed significantly in their journey of digital transformation, with around 72 per cent companies are still in the early stages of digital maturity, it said.

“Through DX (digital transformation), construction companies can ensure operational excellence and improved customer engagement by effectively managing risk, completing projects on time and on budget, improving workforce safety and, overall, support infrastructure growth across world economies,” the report said.

Sunil MK, Head of Architecture, Engineering and Construction business at Autodesk India & SAARC said: “Completing projects on time and on budget remains one of the biggest challenges of the Indian construction sector. Digitisation of construction can not only help in efficient project management, but in the process also boost profits and lead to more sustainable outcomes.”

The survey showed that to respond to local demand, India construction companies are quickly learning best practices from their peers in more developed markets, which includes knowledge of technologies and its benefits.

Overall, Europe and the Americas score higher than the Asia Pacific region in terms of digital maturity. In Asia Pacific, Japan is the most digitally mature country, while China and India are the least mature.

The survey was conducted on 835 construction professionals from large construction companies in countries across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

–IANS

rrb/sn/kr