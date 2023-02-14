Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and a host of other dignitaries paid tribute to the late Hazel McCallion with glowing personal accounts of how their lives were touched by the trailblazer.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien, whom McCallion considered a friend, was also invited to speak at the former Mississauga mayor’s state funeral along with Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

Dignitaries and close friends both shared stories of personal encounters of what McCallion meant to them.

Family friend Jim Murray in his opening remarks recalled McCallion’s famous words of advice to everyone “do your homework”.

“It is a privilege to be here today to pay tribute to the late Hazel McCallion on behalf of Ontario, and to celebrate her remarkable life,” Dowdeswell said before elaborating on the former mayor’s many achievements.”You could spend an entire afternoon retelling stories of Hazel’s life,” she added.

“She was an icon, a legend, she was Hurricane Hazel,” Ford said before wishing McCallion a happy birthday.

He said he was fortunate to have her as a political mentor.

Noting how McCallion never had any interest in running provincially or federally, Trudeau said that if she had, “We probably would have ended up as ministers serving in her office.”

Crombie shared her admiration and love for Mississauga’s longest serving mayor while recalling how she encouraged her to run for office when she (Hazel) decided to retire.

“Happy 102nd birthday my dear friend, Hazel,” Crombie said. “May you finally have some time to rest.”

“We thank you, and we all love you, all miss you, and you will love forever in our hearts,” she added, tearing up at the end of her speech.

Chretien recalled that when he quit politics at 70, she called to ask him what had happened to him. He said it was rare for someone to serve in public office for 36 years.

John Tory backed out of speaking at the funeral following his resignation last Friday.

While thousands attended the service at Paramount Fine Food Centre, an equal number lined the streets of Mississauga to pay homage to Hurricane Hazel, as she was fondly referred to, when the funeral procession made its way from City Hall.

McCallion died peacefully at her home on January 29 at the age of 101. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last December. Tuesday would have marked her 102nd birthday.