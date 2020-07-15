Digvijay slams Scindia for joining ‘enemies’

Shivpuri, July 15 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on erstwhile party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia for joining hands with the BJP which he dubbed as ‘enemies.

Speaking to reporters in Shivpuri, Digvijaya said that the BJP had ensured Scindia’s defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, yet he shook hands with the same party.

During the tour here, Digvijay faced opposition from BJP workers in Ranaud as they raised slogans against him and tried to stop his convoy while on way to Khod village where he had gone to condole the death of Professor APS Chauhan.

