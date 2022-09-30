INDIA

Digvijaya opts out of Cong prez poll race, to be proposer for Kharge

NewsWire
0
0

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has opted out of the race for the Congress presidential poll. He will, instead, be a proposer for Mallikarjun Kharge, who is filing nomination on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “He is our senior and I have told him that I will be your proposer and my commitment is towards the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family.”

Another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, “I am going to sign papers for Khargeji.”

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge will file his nomination for the party presidential polls after meeting interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, the last day of filing nomination papers for the post.

Earlier in the day, Congress’ Digvijaya Singh met Kharge at the latter’s residence after Kharge emerged as the top choice of Gandhis for the party presidential polls. It is being said that after Kharge’s name cropped up, Singh decided to withdraw from the race.

Late Thursday night, the G-23 leaders, including Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan met at Anand Sharma’s residence, but did not divulge details of the meeting.

One of the most vocal G-23 faces, Manish Tewari on Friday said that it was time to strengthen the party and termed the recent events in Rajasthan as unfortunate.

“Leadership, Ideological clarity, narrative & transparent access to resources are pillars of ‘A’ political party, Given recent unfortunate events it’s time to close ranks & strengthen @INCIndia recalling wise words of @CitiznMukherjee Y’Y& work for a Consensus & effective Presidency,” Tewari said in his tweet.

Now that Mallikarjun Kharge has thrown his hat in the ring, it is likely that there may be a bipolar contest with Shashi Tharoor also filing his nomination.

20220930-120804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shivkumar Sharma’s immortal words: ‘Music is the cure to negativity all...

    Maha Speaker, BJP’s Rahul Narwekar is India’s youngest in the august...

    BJP got increased support from all castes in UP polls

    India should have played Kohli in every international match possible: Manjrekar