Shimla, July 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

He said Dikshit’s contributions would always be remembered for the development of Delhi.

Dikshit passed away at a private hospital in Delhi following cardiac arrest, a party leader said. She was 81.

–IANS

