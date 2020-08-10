Canindia News

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ turns 19, Farhan Akhtar gets nostalgic

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Nineteen years ago, Farhan Akhtar made his debut as a director on this day with the film Dil Chahta Hai.

Farhan’s “Dil Chahta Hai” stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia, and the film narrates the story of three young friends in their transition phase of life.

Recalling helming the film, Farhan shared a few iconic scenes Instagram.

“19 years later, Akash, Sid aur Sameer dost the, hai aur hamesha rahenge.. Here’s to the moments that stayed with us, just like their friendship,” Farhan captioned the video clip.

–IANS

sim/vnc

