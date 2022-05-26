Dilip Joshi turns a year older today on May 26, 2022. On his 54th birthday let’s look at his acting journey, from his humble beginnings in theatre where he made only Rs. 50 ($.64) to where he is now – making Rs. 1.5 lakhs ($1935) per episode on the massively popular TV show, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

While he is now super successful, the actor faced quite the struggle in his early days. Dilip was a passionate theatre artist and had also been a part of several Gujarati plays. He still is very vocal about his love for theatre.

In fact, he had one confessed that he worked for quite a while as a backstage artist and at that time he earned only Rs. 50 ($0.64) per role, but it was only his love for the stage that kept him going.

His foray into Bollywood was also pretty humble. He played the role of a servant ‘Ramu’ in the Salman Khan movie, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ in 1989. Besides this, he has worked in other movies like ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Dil Hai Tumhara’ and others.

In all these movies, he had small roles, generally put in there for comic relief. In the meanwhile, Dilip also tried his luck with Television shows. Before he made it big as Jethalal in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Dilip played small parts in shows like ‘Kora Kaagaz’, ‘Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Who’, ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain’, ‘Aaj Ke Shriman Shrimati’, ‘FIR’ and a few others.

Not many know but prior to landing his current most successful role, Dilip Joshi was out of work for a whole year. He had no movie or TV roles for almost a year but things quickly changed for him when he was cast on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ as one of the main cast members.

Not many are aware but initially Dilip was offered the role of Bapu Ji, i.e., Champaklal Gada but Dilip felt he would be able to do better justice as Jethalal Gada. Turns out, he was absolutely right. His one-liners are the heart of all the laughs that come from the popular sitcom show.

From his very humble beginnings, Dilip, reportedly now earns Rs. 1.5 lakhs per episode and his net worth is estimated to be Rs. 43 crores. Besides this, the actor is now the owner of a luxurious apartment in the heart of Mumbai city, and he also reportedly owns an Audi Q7, besides two other cars.

Jethalal Gada in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ might be living the thrifty life, but thanks to that life changing role, Dilip Joshi is living the high life of a successful actor.