Dilip Kumar’s brothers Eshan and Aslam Khan test Covid-19 positive, hospitalised

Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan, brothers of Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar, have been admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for Covid-19.

The octogenarian brothers were rushed to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness. Both brothers have been kept under artificial breathing support, reports hindustantimes.com.

The brothers are in ICU but they have not been incubated. They were admitted to hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 via rapid antigen test.

