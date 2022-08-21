Riding on Dilip Khandvi and Vishal’s brilliant display in the defence, Odisha Juggernauts handed Gujarat Giants their first defeat in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho by three points at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, here on Sunday.

Dilip spent four minutes and 33 second while and Vishal defended for three minutes four seconds respectively in the thrilling match that ended with a 50-47 score. It was the third win for Odisha Juggernauts in the league.

Wazir Subhasis Santra scored 10 points for Odisha Juggernauts by dismissing four players while Milind Chavarekar supported him with seven points.

For Gujarat Giants, Aniket Pote and Suyash Gargate scored nine and eight points respectively.

By claiming six points in the match, Gujarat Giants’ all-rounder Abhinandhan Patil surpassed Mumbai Khiladis’ Durvesh Salunke (30 points) to be the top wazir of the league so far with 35 points.

Earlier, Odisha Juggernauts won the toss and chose to defend. Vishal, coming into the second batch, earned his team four bonus points while defending for more than three minutes before he was out by wazir Akshay Bhangare. However, Gujarat Giants took a 22-4 lead after the opening turn.

Odisha Juggernauts, which came into the match following a win against Rajasthan Warriors, foughtback well as they added 24 more points in the attack to end the first innings at a 28-24 lead.

This time it was Dilip, who stood solid in defence for Odisha Juggernauts as he showcased brilliant defensive skills, spending three minutes and 32 seconds in the third turn and adding six bonus points for the team. In the first turn he had defended for more than one minute. Because of Dilip’s defence, Gujarat could manage to score only 19 points in the attack as they ended with a narrow 43-34 lead.

Gowtham MK gave Odisha Juggernauts the winning lead when he dismissed Sagar Potdar as they sealed a nailbiting victory and also ended Gujarat Giants’ unbeaten run.

Later on Sunday, Rajasthan Warriors will continue their hunt for the maiden win of the season against Telugu Yoddhas.

