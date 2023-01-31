Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is known for films such as ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Soorma’ and others, is set to join the cast of the film ‘The Crew’ which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

The film is a comedy of errors set in the struggling airline industry.

Talking about Diljit’s entry in the project, producer Rhea Kapoor said, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it’s unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.”

The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, is set to go on floors by the end of March 2023.

