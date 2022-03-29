Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to kick off his ‘Born To Shine’ tour on April 9. This will be the first time since the pandemic began that he will get back to touring.

It will begin on April 9 in Gurugram at Backyard Sports Club followed by Jalandhar at Lovely Professional University.

Commenting on the same, he said that he has been waiting to interact with his fans and get back to the space of live concerts, “All entertainers have waited for the chance to interact with their fans in a way that was not possible during the toughest months of the pandemic. I could not be happier to be back where I belong.”

The tour has been co-sponsored by Saregama Live and realme, and with this tour Saregama is now venturing into live events under the umbrella of ‘Saregama Live’, to which Diljit says, “On a stage, entertaining fans and soaking in their excitement gives me immense happiness. Anybody who loves music has grown up with Saregama and its inexhaustible musical riches. And to have this label back my tour is like coming full circle.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President Films and Events, Saregama India said, “Diljit truly is a master of entertainment. It is an absolute joy to associate with him and back his first historic tour post the pandemic.”

“His energy, positivity and passion for music resonates with us as a label and we look forward to many more such collaborative events. The brand expansion to ‘Saregama Live’ is also a natural progression for us and this is just the beginning of a new eventful chapter”, he added.

