Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform at the Coachella music and arts festival 2023 in April. The Instagram handle of the festival recently shared the lineup on their feed. The festival will be headlined by South Korean girl band – Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Bjork.

As the news of Diljit performing at the fest travelled, fans expressed their excitement over their idol gracing the stage.

One fan exclaimed, “DILJIT DOSANJH AT COACHELLA?!?! This was the QUICKEST impulse purchase of my life and I have no regrets”. Diljit retweeted the fan and put up praying hands emoji in his tweet.

In addition, the festival will also feature Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, whose song from ‘Coke Studio’ – ‘Pasoori’ has become a viral sensation.

Last year’s edition featured Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, among many others, following the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

