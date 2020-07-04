Dilli Haat reopens to low footfall, shopkeepers optimistic

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) As India entered Unlock 2 mode from Wednesday, one of the most popular hangouts in the national capital, ‘Dilli Haat’, reopened on Saturday after over three months to a low footfall of visitors.

Several safety measures like thermal scanning of all visitors, hand sanitization at the entrance are in place at Dilli Haat. The shops, however, reported a slow trickle of visitors on the first day but on the other hand, shop owners have optimistic outlook for the coming days.

Ratan Singh, Incharge, Dilli Haat, INA told IANS, “We are strictly following all the guidelines laid by the MHA and Delhi government where wearing a mask is made mandatory, social distancing is maintained and sanitization will be done periodically.”

He added, for the first 15 days, entry will be free in order to encourage high footfall.

Dilli Haat will open from 11.00 am to 8.00 pm, Singh said. He urged all visitors to strictly adhere to the safety measures and protocols the government has set.

Singh further said, “Dilli Haat has its own unique identity where artisans from all over India come and showcase their handmade talent, it’s one of the largest living art and craft traditions. So, definitely in sometime we’ll be back on track.”

C.B. Singh, one of the shop owners said, “I am taking all the precautions inside the hall where I am allowing only 4-5 customers at a time to maintain proper social distance. Only 30 per cent of the staff will be present inside the shop.”

He is hopeful that they get business in the coming days.

The decision to open Dilli Haat and other tourist destinations in the capital came after the Ministry of Culture allowed reopening of all monuments on July 6.

–IANS

