Dillon du Preez appointed SA women’s team assistant coach

Johannesburg, Sep 8 (IANS) Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday that Dillon du Preez has been appointed as the assistant coach of South Africa women’s team for the next three years. He will work under head coach Hilton Moreeng.

The all-rounder, who retired in 2017, played 92 first-class, 134 List A and 86 T20 matches with over 600 wickets and 4,500 runs to his name.

“We would like to welcome Dillon to the Momentum Proteas set-up,” Moreeng said. “He is a young coach with vast experience of playing the game and his all-round skill will no doubt benefit the girls.

“I am confident that alongside our staff and another recent appointment Dinesha Devnarain (the first full-time Women’s Under-19 coach) our coaching setup can help take the women’s game to a new level,” he added.

Speaking following his appointment, du Preez said: “I am really honoured. I have been relishing such an opportunity and can’t wait to get going.

“A lot has been going on behind the scenes for a little while and obviously with the break (Covid-19) I’ve had to wait a little while before formally joining the team, but now it’s finally come and I’m really excited and can’t wait to get going with Hilton and the rest of the girls,” he added.

There is currently no international cricket being played by South Africa due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The South Africa women’s team was due to travel to the West Indies and England in recent months, but those tours were postponed because of the virus.

