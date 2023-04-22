ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dimple Kapadia is happy with the sense of responsibility in the new generation

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia, who shot to fame at the age of 14 with her movie, ‘Bobby’, is creating headlines these days for the web series ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ in which she is sharing screen space with emerging faces of the entertainment industry including Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, and Angira Dhar.

She shared her working experience with the young actors and being part of the web show.

Talking about her experience, Dimple said: “Working with Radhika, Isha and Angira was an absolute joy. The independence and the sense of responsibility that comes with this new generation makes me really happy and assured that the next generation of actors will carry on the legacy of Hindi cinema.”

The 65-year-old actress has given a number of hits such as ‘Saagar’, ‘Rudaali’, ‘Gardish’, ‘Lekin..’, ‘Kaash’, ‘Prahaar’, ‘Narsimha’, ‘Hum Kaun Hai’, among others. She also played character and supporting roles in many projects. She received several awards for her performances in movies like ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Luck By Chance’, ‘Finding Fanny’, and many more.

While sharing her working experience with the new generation of actors and doing action scenes, she added: “These three young actresses are incredibly talented and passionate about their work, and I couldn’t have asked for better co-stars.”

“Some of the scenes were full of action and we really depended on each other for both moral and physical support as it demanded a lot from us. There were a wide range of emotions we had to go through right from doing action sequences to high octane drama and together, we did it all,” she concluded.

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230422-160603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Christian Bale had lot of time to jam on ‘Amsterdam’

    Adivi Sesh considers Chiranjeevi’s compliments to be the highest honour

    ‘Connect’ director Ashwin Saravanan weds Kaavya Ramkumar

    ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ trailer presents gripping tale...