ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dimple Kapadia slapped Ranbir 15-20 times for ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ scene

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the recently released theatrical film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, slapped Ranbir for about 15-20 times while filming a scene.

The film has a scene in which Ranbir gets slapped by Dimple but what is interesting is that particular shot took 15-20 retakes. The director of the film, Luv Ranjan got the perfect shot in the second take, but just to tease the team, he said one more take, repeatedly.

This made everyone ask Dimple Kapadia if she was actually slapping Ranbir. Turns out, Ranbir’s timing was so perfect that he was ducking the slap at the right time.

Reacting to this, Dimple Kapadia gave a hilarious response saying: He is Rishi Kapoor’s son and he knows his timing very well.”

The on-screen bond and mother-son chemistry between Dimple Kapadia and Ranbir Kapoor is being loved by the audience.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running in theatres.

20230315-152005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Avinesh Rekhi talks about losing 13kg for ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye...

    Suriya’s Tamil courtroom drama ‘Jai Bhim’ to release on Nov 2

    Lokesh Kanakaraj launches Rio Raj’s upcoming romantic entertainer

    Alaya F, Karan Mehta recall shooting at sub-zero conditions in Gulmarg