INDIA

Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha MP, seeks Sonia’s blessings

NewsWire
0
0

Dimple Yadav, wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, took oath as MP in Lok Sabha on Monday.

She was accompanied by her husband Akhilesh Yadav, when she arrived in the morning to take oath.

In a heart-warming gesture, Dimple Yadav touched former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s feet after taking oath as MP in Lok Sabha.

She had won the Lok Sabha by-election from Mainpuri last week, defeating BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya by more than 2.8 lakh votes.

This will be her third term as Lok Sabha MP. She has been a member of the lower house twice from Kannauj.

The by-election was necessitated after the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on October 10 this year.

20221212-184003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unprecedented rush for marriages among Muslims in Hyderabad

    TN utility aims to break-even by 2025-26

    1k live cartridges seized in Bihar, one held

    18-19 corona vaccines in different stages of trials: Vardhan