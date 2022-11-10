INDIA

Dimple Yadav to contest Mainpuri LS seat

NewsWire
0
0

The Samajwadi Party, in a surprise move, has named Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, as its candidate on the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

The Mainpuri seat was held by Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away last month, necessitating a by-election.

According to sources, the Yadav family wanted Tej Pratap Yadav to contest the Mainpuri seat since he had won it in a by-election in 2014. For the past two years, when Mulayam Singh was unwell, it was Tej Pratap who had been looking after the constituency.

Meanwhile, SP spokesman Anurag Bhadauria said that with Dimple Yadav as the candidate, the SP would win the Mainpuri seat with a record number of votes.

20221110-123601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi to announce poll promises for Telangana farmers

    YSRCP declares candidates for Legislative Council polls

    Musk to make Tesla cars in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

    Nagarjuna on ‘PS-1’: Mani Ratnam has proven what a master craftsman...