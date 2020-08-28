Dinesh Kumar Khara recommended as next SBI Chairman

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) The Banks Board Bureau on Friday recommended Dinesh Kumar Khara as the next Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI).

It has also recommended Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the candidate on the reserve list for the post.

Both Khara and Setty are Managing Directors of the SBI.

According to the Bureau, its members interacted with four Managing Directors of the SBI on Friday for selecting the next Chairman of the bank.

The move comes as the term of present Chairman Rajnish Kumar will be ending soon.

