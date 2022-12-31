INDIASCI-TECH

Dinesh Kumar Shukla takes over charge as AERB Chairman

Dinesh Kumar Shukla, the former Executive Director of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) and distinguished scientist on Saturday assumed charge as the new AERB Chairman.

He has been appointed for a period of three years.

Shukla is an internationally acclaimed expert in the field of nuclear safety. After graduating from Government Engineering College, Jabalpur, (Madhya Pradesh) in Mechanical Engineering in 1980, Shukla joined the Bhabha Atomic Energy Research Centre (BARC) in 1981.

He had been associated with the commissioning of high flux research reactor ‘Dhruva’ and later held the position of Head, Reactor Operations Division, BARC.

In 2015, he joined AERB where he served in various capacities as the member of the Board, Executive Director and Chairman of Safety Review Committee for Operating Plants (SARCOP).

In February 2021, Shukla superannuated from AERB and since then had been actively mentoring nuclear energy professionals on nuclear safety and regulations.

The AERB was constituted on November 15, 1983, by the President by exercising the powers conferred by the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, to carry out certain regulatory and safety functions under the Act.

The regulatory authority of AERB is derived from the rules and notifications promulgated under the Atomic Energy Act and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The Mission of the AERB is to ensure the use of ionizing radiation and nuclear energy in India does not cause undue risk to the health of people and the environment.

