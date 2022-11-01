The well-known director Dinesh Vijan, who is all set for his next production ‘Bhediya’ starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, talked about working with the music composers Sachin Sanghvi, and Jigar Saraiya.

Dinesh is known for several movies such as ‘Stree’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Cocktail’.

He said: “I have lost count of how many films we have collaborated on, yet every album they approach seems like it’s their first. Working with them is just so much fun, and I hope we will collaborate on many more projects in the future because the music they make is truly magical.”

On the other hand, Sachin-Jigar, who are known for their compositions in ‘Jee Karda’ from ‘Badlapur’ or ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein’, ‘Gulabi’ and many more said that working with Dinesh was quite a fun and there was a comfort zone between them so the communication was easy.

“Working with Dinesh brings an unmatched sense of comfort. He is the one person we can go to at any time with a song idea, and he will give us options that are even better. Communication with him was easy and this is what makes things simple because music is one of the first things that comes out of the curtain to communicate what a film is about,” added Jigar.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Bhediya’ features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. It is all set to release on November 25.

