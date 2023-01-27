ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dinesh Vijan to adapt ‘Vichhoda’ by Harinder Sikka, writer behind ‘Raazi’

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the production house behind such critically acclaimed films as ‘Stree’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Cocktail’, has announced a partnership with Indian Navy officer-turned-bestselling author Harinder Sikka.

The company has acquired the rights to adapt Sikka’s post-Partition separation novel ‘Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing’ into a feature film.

Starting in 1950, against the backdrop of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, it is the story of Bibi Amrit Kaur, whose life, as the book’s blurb states, has been literally torn apart by the 1947 riots.

“She’s now in a different country with a different identity. She accepts this new life gracefully and begins a new chapter. She gets married and has two children. Life, however, has something else in store for her. It breaks her apart. Again,” says the book’s blurb.

