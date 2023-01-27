Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the production house behind such critically acclaimed films as ‘Stree’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Cocktail’, has announced a partnership with Indian Navy officer-turned-bestselling author Harinder Sikka.

The company has acquired the rights to adapt Sikka’s post-Partition separation novel ‘Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing’ into a feature film.

Starting in 1950, against the backdrop of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, it is the story of Bibi Amrit Kaur, whose life, as the book’s blurb states, has been literally torn apart by the 1947 riots.

“She’s now in a different country with a different identity. She accepts this new life gracefully and begins a new chapter. She gets married and has two children. Life, however, has something else in store for her. It breaks her apart. Again,” says the book’s blurb.

