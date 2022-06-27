Dinesh Vijan is making waves in the Hindi film industry. Post pandemic his Maddock Films is gaining momentum quickly and is taking on several projects.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Dinesh Vijan has given the greenlight to as many as six movies all set for 2022-23 release. All these movies are believed to be content=driven dramas to be made on a modest budget and the line-up of actors across these movies include Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, among others.

Speaking about the line up of movies from Maddock Films, a source close to the production house told Bollywood Hungama, “Dinesh Vijan is scaling up his production line up and has planned to roll at least six new films this year. This is in addition to his already announced films such as Bhediya, Tehran, and the yet-untitled Laxman Utekar film with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. There’s so much going on at Maddock Films right now, and the energy level out there is at an all-time high. You’ll soon hear multiple announcements coming out of Maddock Films, and mind you, it’s all very exciting.”

The source added that Maddock has already begun shooting for two movies. One of the 6 movies is the newly announced, ‘Sector 36’, a crime thriller which is inspired from the real-life Nithari serial murders. The movie stars Deepak Dobriyal and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The other movie which has kickstarted production stars Huma Qureshi with another young actress in what is believed to be a female centric movie.

Next on the list, to commence filming is John Abraham’s ‘Tehran’, which will be filmed in UK and as of now eyeing a release early in 2023. Dinesh Vijan has also signed on Vaani Kapoor for a socio-comic movie called, ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’ in which she will be playing a porn-star look alike.

Besides this, there is also a thriller film called ‘Teacher’s Day’ which is being led by Tabu. Mikhil Musale who debuted as a director with ‘Made in China’ is directing this movie and for the first time in her three-decade long career Tabu will be playing the role of a teacher.

While all this looks like a big enough plate, Dinesh Vijan is not satisfied as he is also set to work on the much awaited ‘Stree’ prequel soon as well. Shraddha Kapoor returns to the franchise to share the backstory of the girl who came to ‘Stree’ along with all the trouble she brought along in the new movie, which will be called, ‘Munjha’.

These are the ones that have been confirmed for sure. Besides these, Vijan also has a few other movies in the pipeline, featuring actors like Rakul Preet, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, among others.

Besides all the movies lined up, Maddock also has a line up of web series in the coming year. One is the Amazon Prime coming-of-age series called ‘Jee Karda’ and the other is a Disney+ Hotstar series called, ‘Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine’.