Rapper Dino James, who is the contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13, got a tattoo done on his wrist dedicated to his memorable journey in the show.

Dino James, who appeared as the squad boss in the rap reality show ‘Hustle 2.0’, which aired on MTV, will soon be seen participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

At the press conference of the show, Dino opened up about his journey of the show.

Talking about his journey, the rapper said: “I have lived the best 50 days of my life in Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. I am a changed person today. It feels like something is unlocked from inside. It has affected my life so much that I got a tattoo of Table Top Mountain which is a tourist attraction in Cape Town on my wrist. Coming back from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ feels like you are coming back from an ashram, completely changed.”

There were rumours that Dino is the winner this time.

Commenting on that, he said: “This game is not at all about winning and losing. If you talk about winning and losing, the purity of the games gets lost. We all were living like a family there, I can not think about winning from anyone. The only feeling that gave you satisfaction was after you completed your stunt.”

‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 is scheduled to premiere from July 15 on Colors and digitally stream on Jio Cinema.

The series is filmed in South Africa and will be hosted by Rohit Shetty.

