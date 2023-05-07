ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dino James hopes to work with Rohit Shetty after ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

NewsWire
0
0

Popular rapper Dino James, who has participated in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13, aspires to work with the host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Asked if he would be making music based on his experience on the show once he’s out, Dino told IANS: “No, I think me and Rohit bhai (Rohit Shetty) will be making a movie, I guess. I am aiming for that… Will produce music… Would make music with Rohit bhai. I would like to scale up.”

Is Bollywood the next step for Dino, who has made hits such as rose to fame with his tracks ‘Girlfriend’, ‘Yaadein’, ‘Hancock’, ‘Maa’ and ‘Woh’ to name a few.

He said: “Wherever I am comfortable. Wherever Dino can be Dino James, I would want to do everything. We grew up watching Bollywood. Bollywood is in our blood. How can you ignore that? It is our life. So, I want to be Dino James, I don’t want to change that. I want to do things that I have been doing.”

The show will air on Colors.

20230507-131603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana calls ‘power couple’ Virat-Anushka a ‘good example’ on visiting temple

    Dimple points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’

    Ruhaanika Dhawan: Nobody understands ordeal of child discarded by their families

    ‘The Gilded Age’ promises to be a binge-worthy treat for ‘Downton...