Actor Dino Morea, who is set to make his Telugu debut with the upcoming movie ‘Agent’, revealed that the shoot of the project was challenging as he battled scorching heat while wearing four layers of clothing as per the character’s demand.

The shooting of the film took place in diverse locations such as Budapest, Hyderabad, and Oman. While filming in the deserts and near the coasts of Oman, the temperature soared to about 40 degrees Celcius.

Dino, who plays the antagonist in the film, said: “Shooting in Oman was an extremely challenging experience, it was hot and my look for the action we were filming was 4 layers of clothing, and then action out in the bright Sun, I was literally baking.”

He further mentioned that he powered through the shoot courtesy his single point focus to deliver his best: “However, the show must go on and we made it happen. It is always exciting to step out of my comfort zone, and I am thrilled to be making my Telugu debut with such an intense and daring character.”

