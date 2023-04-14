ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dino Morea explored his love for action with his Telugu debut ‘Agent’

Actor Dino Morea, who played a negative character in the web series ‘The Empire’, is set to essay a baddie once again in his Telugu debut film ‘Agent’. The film also stars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni.

Dino’s first poster from the film was unveiled on Friday. The actor also shared that he got to explore his love for action in the film.

Talking about his role and his look, the actor said: “Being a baddie is never easy, especially when people have seen you in that lover boy image for the longest. But in Agent, I got to explore my love for action.”

He added: “Yes, I will be doing some high-octane action in this one. I am sure people will like this one as much as they like Shaibani Khan, in fact, even more.”

‘Agent’ is a spy thriller, directed by Surender Reddy. Meanwhile, Dino is also making his Malayalam debut with the film ‘Bandra’. The film also stars Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia.

