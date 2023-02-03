Actor Dino Morea, who is an avid fitness and sports enthusiast, recently took to his Instagram to post a reel as he was having a fun time playing football with a group of friends.

He captioned the reel saying: “Sport is, in my opinion, the best form of exercise and staying fit. Not only does it keep your body and heart strong but also helps you mentally.”

He also shared what being involved with sports means to him. He further mentioned in the caption, “Playing a sport is meditation for me, it’s the focus, it’s discipline, it’s fighting, it’s teamwork, it’s pushing yourself to your limit. Am grateful these habits were instilled in me by my parents very early in life. Go out and play #dinomoreafitness #dinomorea #healthyliving #healthychoices #healthylife #instahealth”.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next playing the antagonist in his first Telugu movie titled ‘Agent’.

