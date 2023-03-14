ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dino Morea to play an anti-hero in Malayalam film ‘Bandra’

Actor Dino Morea, who is known for his work in ‘Tandav’ and ‘The Empire’, will be seen playing an anti-hero in the larger-than-life Malayalam drama ‘Bandra’.

The film, which also stars Dileep and Tamannah Bhatia, showcases a tragic love story that’s guaranteed to leave audiences at the edge of their seats.

While details are under wraps at the moment, the actor is said to play a slick and ruthless businessman who stops at nothing to get what he wants.

Talking about his role in Bandra, the actor said, “It’s as challenging as it is exhilarating to play the anti-hero, so a lot of excitement around this one. I play a very vicious and dark character that gave me a lot to work with in terms of performance and I can’t wait to see how audiences react to it”.

Meanwhile, he also has the Telugu film ‘Agent’ and a Hindi film with Mudassar Aziz in the pipeline.

