New Delhi, March 17 (IANSlife) For Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, each collection is an opportunity to make new connections between different domains of craftsmanship, ancestral traditions, and the most ground-breaking innovation.

For the Dior Fall 2023 show that will be presented on March 30, 2023, the Creative Director of Dior women’s lines has chosen India – and more specifically the historic site of the Gateway of India in Mumbai – as the marvelous destination for her inventive journey.

A tribute to the visionary spirit of Christian Dior and his successors who had a profound admiration for this country. A new, unique celebration of Indian savoir-faire.

The show will take place with the support of Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra.

