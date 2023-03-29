ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dipika Chikhlia recreates the look of Sita from ‘Ramayan’

Actress-politician Dipika Chikhlia, who is always remembered for her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s mythological serial ‘Ramayan’ that aired in 1987, shared a video in which she can be seen wearing a saffron coloured sari and performing puja of Lord Ram.

She said that it is the same sari she wore during the Luv Kush Kand in the show.

She wrote: “This is the same sari I wore during Luv Kush Kand.”

Previously also she shared two videos and recalled her journey on the show.

In one of the videos she recreated a scene from the show and wrote: Throw back..nostalgia..unedited footage or is it recreated..part 1″

Her post was much appreciated by her fans. One of them mentioned: “Mam..We all will forever be grateful to you for these three insta post of yours..feeling blessed.”

Another social media user wrote: “Thanks from all of us for sharing this! Many people wanted to see you as Sita ji one more time.”

While another wrote: Those divine vibes..they are everything”

Dipika gained a lot of popularity for her portrayal of Sita and audiences still appreciate her performance in the show. She also worked in a number of films including ‘Cheekh’, ‘Vikram Betaal’, ‘Ghar Sansar’, ‘Khudai’, ‘Gaalib’, among others.

20230329-155404

