Diplomats coordinating safe evacuation, K’taka govt to stranded students

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Friday appealed to the students from the state stuck in Ukraine to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude and be assured that the solution for safe evacuation is worked out on a mission mode.

The students were advised to follow advisories issued from time to time by the Indian Embassy (eoiukraine.gov.in), which is in constant touch with their universities. In case there is a critical emergency, they should contact the emergency lines provided by the Embassy, while diplomats in the countries bordering Ukraine are in strategic locations for safe evacuation from alternative routes, it stated.

Further, the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Secretary, and Nodal Officers are personally pursuing cases with the MEA and the Embassy in Kiev. The MEA is making alternative arrangements in mission mode for evacuation of Indian nationals since the Ukrainian airspace is closed, it stated.

The KSDMA has created a web portal to collect relevant information of stranded people in Ukraine who hail from Karnataka. The app created for the communication provides information of stranded persons, and relevant information collected from the MEA website and the Centre.

The control room of the KSDMA will talk to the informants, giving latest updates and will collect information, as required. The state government, after collating data on stranded students hailing from Karnataka through helpline and number and web application, will share the details with the MEA control room in New Delhi and Indian Embassy in Kiev on near real time basis.

The KSDMA stated that a total of 346 students from Karnataka have been stranded in Ukraine among which 115 hailed from Bengaluru.

