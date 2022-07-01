The foreign diplomats of various countries to Bangladesh paid their tribute to the victims killed in the terror attack at Dhaka’s Holey Artisan Bakery in the state capital’s Gulshan area six years ago.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D. Haas and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Doraiswami paid their respects and placed wreaths on Friday.

Doraiswami said, “We remember the victims. We have to fight such militancy together so that tragedies like this do not happen in future.”

Ambassadors of different countries placed wreaths at a temporary altar before the bakery building on Friday morning to pay their tribute to the victims of the terror attack, marking its sixth anniversary.

“Seven of our citizens died in the incident six years ago, all were working in Dhaka Metro Line-1 project. We will never forget them,” said Ito Naoki.

On July 1, 2016, five terrorists stormed Holey Artisan bakery in the state capital’s Gulshan area, the diplomatic zone, and held diners hostage at gunpoint.

At least 22 people, including 17 foreign nationals were killed in the attack.

On November 27, 2019, a Dhaka court delivered the verdict in the case, sentencing seven Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen militants, including the mastermind of the attack, to death.

