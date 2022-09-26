People can now take direct flights from Hindon airport in Ghaziabad to Shimla. To offer enhanced air connectivity between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Alliance Air have recommenced the Delhi-Shimla-Delhi flight which will operate daily effective from September 26, 2022.

This flight will operate with a brand new ATR 42-600.

Initially, this flight of Alliance Air was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017. After operating for more than 2 years under UDAN, this flight was discontinued due to the renovation of the airport and the unavailability of suitable aircraft.

Meanwhile, AAI has renovated Shimla airport and Alliance Air has inducted ATR-42 aircraft exclusively to connect airports of Himachal Pradesh.

In his address on the occasion of the inauguration of the flight, MoS V.K. Singh said that this flight will provide convenience for the people of Shimla and Delhi-NCR.

The ministry is working to further increase this ATR connectivity from Shimla to Kullu and Shimla to Dharamshala. He congratulated the state government and thanked them for their support and cooperation.

Jairam Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, said that the state government is working towards creating more air connectivity in the state in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The introductory all-inclusive Fares for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be Rs 2,141.

