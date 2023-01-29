WORLD

Direct link established between Iranian, Russian banks: Official

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian top banker has said that a direct connection has been established between the banks of Iran and Russia, reported the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Mohammadreza Farzin, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), said on Sunday that within the framework of the joint action plan of banking cooperation signed last year by the two countries’ central banks, the first step toward the implementation was taken on Sunday.

Farzin added that the Iranian banking network will also have a direct connection with other 106 foreign banks, stressing the banking channel between Iran and the world is being reinstated, Xinhua news agency reported

The CBI announced on Sunday that Iran’s electronic financial messaging system, known as SEPAM domestically, and the Financial Messaging System of the Bank of Russia, known as SPFS, were connected following the signing of a deal between the two central banks on the same day.

At the signing ceremony, Mohsen Karimi, the CBI’s deputy governor for international affairs, said the step will help prepare the ground for traders and banks from the two countries to increase cooperation and transactions without facing the restrictions imposed by the sanctions, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

He added that based on the agreement, all Iranian banks abroad and foreign banks that are connected to Russia’s SPFS, including more than 100 banks in 13 countries, will be able to exchange messages and communicate with the banks inside Iran.

Iran and Russia, both of which are under sanctions imposed by the US, have recently expanded their bilateral political and economic relations to counter the US moves.

20230130-041202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tim David and the “power” he brings to the Australian T20...

    La Liga: Five reasons to watch the big clash between Athletic...

    Afghanistan reports 16 new Covid cases

    Humanitarian situation in Libya improves in fluid political crisis: UN