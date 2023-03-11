BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Direct Tax collections for FY 2022-23 at Rs 16.68 lakh cr

NewsWire
0
0

Government data has revealed that Direct Tax collections up to March 10, 2023, stood at Rs 16.68 lakh crore which is 22.58 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year.

Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 13.73 lakh crore which is 16.78 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

As per the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Department of Revenue, this collection is 96.67 per cent of the total Budget Estimates and 83.19 per cent of the Total Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY 2022-23.

As per the Income Tax Department, so far as the growth rate for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in terms of gross revenue collections is concerned, the growth rate for CIT is 18.08 per cent and that for PIT (including STT) is 27.57 per cent.

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 13.62 per cent and that in PIT collections is 20.73 per cent (PIT only)/ 20.06 per cent (PIT including STT).

As per the government data, refunds amounting to Rs 2.95 lakh crore have been issued during April 1, 2022 to March 10, 2023, which are 59.44 per cent higher than the same period in the preceding year.

20230311-125003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vistara sees signs of recovery, remains optimistic (IANS Exclusive)

    Moody’s cuts G-20 nations’ GDP growth to 2.5% in 2022

    RoundGlass acquires Gympik Health Solutions

    S.Korea’s exports predicted to hit record high in 2021