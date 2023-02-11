BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Direct Tax Collections (FY 2022-23) records growth at Rs 15.67 lakh cr

NewsWire
0
0

The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to February 10, continue to register steady growth.

Direct Tax collections up to February 10 showed that gross collections are at Rs 15.67 lakh crore which is 24.09 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 12.98 lakh crore which is 18.40 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

This collection is 91.39 per cent of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for F.Y. 2022-23 and 78.65 per cent of the Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY 2022-23.

So far, as the growth rate for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in terms of gross revenue collections is concerned, the growth rate for CIT is 19.33 per cent, while that for PIT (including STT) is 29.63 per cent. After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 15.84 per cent and that in PIT collections is 21.93 per cent (PIT only)/ 21.23 per cent (PIT including STT).

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.69 lakh crore have been issued during April 1, 2022 to February 10, 2023, which are 61.58 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year, said the Ministry.

20230211-140604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nothing for middle class in this year’s budget: Ved Jain

    SC declines to stay CCI fine of Rs 1,337 crore on...

    Boosting employment: 7 mega textile parks to come up, Centre approves...

    Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on Monday