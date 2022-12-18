BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Direct tax collections up 20% at Rs 11,35,754 cr till Dec 17

Direct tax collections stood at Rs 11,35,754 crore, as on December 17, 2022, up by 19.81 per cent against Rs 9,47,959 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, officials said.

The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for 2022-23 stood at Rs 13,63,649 crore, compared to Rs 10,83,150 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, registering a growth of 25.90 per cent.

Advance tax collections for the current fiscal stood at Rs 5,21,302 crore as on December 17, 2022, 12.83 per cent more than last year, according to official sources.

Refunds aggregating to Rs 2,27,896 crore were issued in the current fiscal.

