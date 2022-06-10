ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Adhik Ravichandran thanks producer Vinod for allocating big budget for ‘Mark Antony’

NewsWire
0
0

Director Adhik Ravichandran, who is now directing ‘Mark Antony’ featuring actor Vishal in the lead, on Friday thanked his producer Vinod Kumar for allocating a huge budget for the film.

Taking to Twitter to wish Vinod a happy birthday, Adhik wrote, “Wishing the Real DON of ‘Mark Antony’ Vinod Kumar. Big heart, big vision, big support, big budget.

“Thank you for this huge cast and crew sir. Can’t wait for people to see your big vision on this pan-Indian picture! Happy birthday! Wishing you a blockbuster year sir.”

Work on director Adhik Ravichandran’s next film ‘Mark Antony’, featuring actors Vishal and SJ Suryah in the lead, began in the first week of May in Chennai.

The film, which will be Vishal’s 33rd film, is being produced by S Vinod Kumar, the man who had produced Vishal’s ‘Enemy’ as well.

Ritu Verma will be pairing up with Vishal for the first time in this film, which also stars Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi in prominent roles.

GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for this film which will have editing by Vijay Velukutty & cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Famous stunt directors Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are doing the stunts for the film with Umesh Rajkumar doing the Production Design.

The film is to release in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

20220610-180405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vishal preps for Sankranti release of ‘Saamanyudu’

    Bhagya Shree’s dramatic pic from the sets of ‘Radhe Shyam’

    Arun Govil: We are obtaining knowledge of our traditions through storytelling...

    South gets adventurous, goes the whole hog (IANS Column: B-Town)