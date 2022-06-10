Director Adhik Ravichandran, who is now directing ‘Mark Antony’ featuring actor Vishal in the lead, on Friday thanked his producer Vinod Kumar for allocating a huge budget for the film.

Taking to Twitter to wish Vinod a happy birthday, Adhik wrote, “Wishing the Real DON of ‘Mark Antony’ Vinod Kumar. Big heart, big vision, big support, big budget.

“Thank you for this huge cast and crew sir. Can’t wait for people to see your big vision on this pan-Indian picture! Happy birthday! Wishing you a blockbuster year sir.”

Work on director Adhik Ravichandran’s next film ‘Mark Antony’, featuring actors Vishal and SJ Suryah in the lead, began in the first week of May in Chennai.

The film, which will be Vishal’s 33rd film, is being produced by S Vinod Kumar, the man who had produced Vishal’s ‘Enemy’ as well.

Ritu Verma will be pairing up with Vishal for the first time in this film, which also stars Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi in prominent roles.

GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for this film which will have editing by Vijay Velukutty & cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Famous stunt directors Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are doing the stunts for the film with Umesh Rajkumar doing the Production Design.

The film is to release in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

