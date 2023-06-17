ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Director Andy Muschietti defends CGI of ‘The Flash’

Ever since the release of ‘The Flash’ trailer, the DC Extended Universe’s movie has been criticised for its computer-generated imagery (CGI), with audiences taking to social media to air their dissatisfaction.

In response, the film’s director Andy Muschietti has defended the CGI of the film, claiming it was intended to be that way.

As per Collider, the director told Gizmodo: “The idea, of course, is… we are in the perspective of the Flash. Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this ‘waterworld’ which is basically being in Barry’s POV. It was part of the design so if it looks a little weird to you that was intended.”

One netizen tweeted: “I think that the VFX and CGI were meh, and good at some points. The only thing that I didn’t like was the CGI in the scene where The Flash saves the babies and the ‘worlds collide’ scene.”

Another said: “#TheFlash is NOT one of the best superhero/comic book films. I’ve seen way better… and the CGI in the opening scene with the babies as well as when they’re in the speed force with all the variants, was just terrible.”

Another netizen wrote: “Whoever worked at the VFX department for the flash movie, How TF do you think this looks good? What the hell have you been cooking up for the last three years?”

Starring Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, and Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ follows Barry Allen as he runs back in time to save his mother Nora Allen from being killed, creating an alternate timeline where General Zod has come to destroy Earth and there are no metahumans.

The Flash then teams up with an alternate and older Batman and Supergirl to fight the Kryptonian threat.

