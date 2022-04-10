ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ director Ayan Mukerji shared a new poster of the soon-to-be-married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ on Sunday.

He also shared a glimpse of the soulful song ‘Kesariya’ with the poster. The director took to his Instagram to share the film’s asset.

Explaining the essence of the film’s title, he wrote in the caption, “‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva is what this first chapter of Brahmastra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be. Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmastra is about the Energy of Love. A Love – that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster.”

The director further wrote in the caption, “The Time feels Right for it. There is some extra love in the air these days ! (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit. Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love – The Greatest Astra”.

The poster shows Alia and Ranbir sharing an intimate moment with their eyes closed and bruise marks on their appendages.

The film, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will hit theaters on September 9, in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

