ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Boyapati Sreenu to next work with actor Ram Pothineni

NewsWire
0
0

Ace director Boyapati Sreenu is to next work with actor Ram Pothineni on a film that is to be produced by well known producer Srinivasaa Chhitturi.

An official announcement regarding the film, which the makers said was tentatively being referred to as ‘BoyapatiRapo’, was made on Monday.

The makers’ surprise announcement took social media by storm and got several fans excited and eager for updates.

The makers also went on to say that further updates regarding the film will be put out on October 5, the festival day of Dussehra.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Boyapati Sreenu has come up with a story loaded with mass elements and that both the producer and the actor were thrilled by it.

The yet-to-be titled movie will be made on a lavish budget by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar will be presenting the film.

20221003-142005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Prithviraj’ director: Fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple...

    M. Night Shyamalan chuffed about being Berlinale jury president

    Allu Arjun thanks Rajamouli for encouragement for ‘Pushpa’

    Actor ‘Poo’ Ram hospitalised after heart attack