Director Jon Watts, who has directed all three of Marvel Studios’ ‘Spider-Man’ movies with Tom Holland and Zendaya, including the $1.9 billion dollar-grossing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, is no longer associated with the reboot of ‘Fantastic Four’ as he wanted to step away from superhero filmmaking, reports ‘Variety’.

The director said in a statement accessed by ‘Variety’, “Making three ‘Spider-Man’ films was an incredible and life changing experience for me. I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for ‘Fantastic Four’ brought to life.”

In a separate statement, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said collaborating with Watts on the ‘Spider-Man’ movies “has been a true pleasure.”

Feige first announced that Watts would direct a ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot for Marvel Studios in December 2020 during the Disney Investor Day presentation. But the studio has yet to announce any release date information about the film, let alone who is writing it.

‘Variety’ quoted Feige continuing his statement, “We were looking forward to continuing our work with him to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU but understand and are supportive of his reasons for stepping away. We are optimistic that we will have the opportunity to work together again at some point down the road.”

Watts’ plate certainly isn’t empty. He’s set to write and direct a film reuniting George Clooney and Brad Pitt as rival fixers that Apple Studios won in a high stakes auction last fall. And he’s producing a new film in the ‘Final Destination’ horror franchise for New Line Cinema and HBO Max.

20220430-135136