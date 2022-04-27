ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Director Justin Lin exits ‘Fast X’ within a week of filming citing creative differences

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Filmmaker Justin Lin has decided to step down as director from the 10th instalment of the ‘Fast & Furious franchise. The filmmaker who has directed several instalments in the franchise so far has exited from the movie within days of the movie starting production.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the production unit is doing some second unit filming as they start searching for a director to take Lin’s place. The shocking and sudden announcement by Lin did not elaborate on the reason why he was stepping down.

On the official Twitter account, Justin Lin made the announcement that he was stepping back as director of the ‘Fast X’ movie.

Lin has co-written the movie along with Dan Mazeau and in his statement, he said, “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”

Here is the tweet:

Lin returned to the Fast & Furious franchise in 2021 for ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ and he was set to be the director for the last and final two instalments (10 and 11) for the franchise.

Before ‘F9’ Lin had directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), and Fast & Furious 6 (2013). The Fast X movie included some new faces besides the regulars including Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniel Melchior and Gal Gadot. ‘Fast X’ was slated to release in theatres on May 19, 2023.

