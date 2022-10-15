ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Mithran is extremely intelligent: Raashi Khanna

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Raashi Khanna, who plays one of the three female leads in director P.S. Mithran’s upcoming spy thriller ‘Sardar’, has called the director brilliant and a feminist.

Speaking at a press conference prior to the trailer launch event of the film, which features actor Karthi in the lead, Raashi Khanna said: “Mithran is the most amazing director I have ever worked with. He is extremely, extremely intelligent.

“I think the future of our films are in good hands if we have filmmakers like Mithran. After the narration, I was blown away by the story, the screenplay, the way he has written his characters.

“I can say that he is a sort of a feminist the way he has written characters for all of us. So well-blended! This is a film where you are basically blending a spy thriller with a social cause. It is so difficult but he has done it and he has done such a great job.

“I am so happy I got to work with you Mithran and I really look forward to your future films and I hope that I get to work with you real soon. I think you are brilliant.”

The film, which is to hit screens on October 21, features Karthi in double action — one as a spy and another as police officer crazy about publicity.

Apart from Karthi, the film also features Chunkey Pandey, Laila, Rajisha Vijayan and Raashi Khanna among others.

20221015-201806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shirley Setia: ‘Nikamma’ title track was the toughest bit of dancing...

    Ahan Shetty says his father Suniel Shetty should not produce his...

    ‘Squid Game’ director says HoYeon Jung might return as a twin...

    Andrew Garfield has no plans to star in another ‘Spiderman’ movie