Filmmaker Mohit Suri who gained popularity after ‘Aashiqui 2’ has directed other impactful movies like ‘Awarapan’ and ‘Ek Villain’.

The latest reports state that the director is going to soon become a producer and creative contributor to an action musical film, whose title is yet to be finalised.

He will be producing this movie along with Vinod Bhanushali. The final touches to the script are ongoing and once that’s done the makers f the film will reveal the casting for the same.

Speaking about his upcoming collaboration, the director-producer, said, “I look forward to embarking on this new journey with Vinod and BSL (Bhanushali Studios Limited). Together with our joint visions and ambitions for this film, we hope to bring audiences something special to remember.”

Musicals are definitely Mohit Suri’s strengths and Vinod Bhanushali too is an expert in that genre thanks to his long-standing association with the T-Series music label. He has since exited T-series and is venturing out into production with his own production house Bhanushali Studios and he is also launching his own music production label, Hitz Music.

Bhanushali also spoke about his upcoming movie production with Mohit Suri. He said, “Mohit and I have worked closely on films before, but this is my first collaboration with him after starting my own production house. Mohit, who has always had fabulous music in his films, brought us a heartwarming script and with him guiding us at every step in this film, I am confident about the project.”

He further added, “His expertise will truly lend an incredible value. While collaborating with Mahana Films was an easy decision as they bring a fresh mindset, young energy that taps to newer generations as well.”

No other details about the movie have as yet been revealed.